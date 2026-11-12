'Our heroes': Poland PM thanks Dublin Civil Defence members who helped victims of Kraków shooting

POLAND’S PRIME MINISTER Donald Tusk has praised members of the Dublin Civil Defence who rushed to assist the victims of a mass shooting in Kraków.

On Saturday 7 November, six people were killed in a shooting spree, and about 15 others were wounded.

The gunman is suspected to have killed nine people in all after the bodies of three people, his parents and sister, were found at their home a two hours’ drive from Kraków.

The attack began on Saturday afternoon when the masked gunman drove into Kraków’s Main Market Square, a busy tourist destination in the historic city centre, and opened fire.

The gunman was critically wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police and taken into custody.

He died in hospital on Monday.

Members of Dublin Civil Defence’s central auxiliary fire service were in Kraków on a city break at the time, and assisted those injured in the shooting.

Tusk is in Dublin today for the European Political Community summit and he today posted to social media: “I’m in Dublin now and I would like to thank the six members of the Dublin Civil Defence who were in Kraków on 7 November for their city break and who immediately rushed to help the victims of mass shooting.

Advertisement

“Friends, your extraordinary response saved many lives. You’re our heroes.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin (right) welcomes the Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk to European Political Community summit Alamy Alamy

Speaking to RTÉ News in the aftermath of the shooting, civil defence officer James McConnell explained that Civil Defence volunteers are trained to provide medical care.

He said members in Kraków immediately sought to help injured people and provided “CPR and haemorrhage control”.

He added that at first, the Dublin Civil Defence members had thought they heard fireworks and not gunshots.

McConnell said they initially sought shelter when they realised a mass shooting was taking place but that once the gunman fled the scene, “they kicked into action”.

The Dublin Civil Defence meanwhile also paid tribute on Saturday to its members for providing medical care in Kraków.

“We are very proud of them all,” said Dublin Civil Defence in a post on social media.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the victims and their families.”