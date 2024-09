GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has said gardaí are investigating the possibility that organised paedophile rings were involved in the sexual abuse of children at schools run by religious orders.

A number of people who gave testimony to the scoping inquiry into sexual abuse at religious schools in Ireland suspected that a paedophile ring was operating in certain schools.

Some of those who gave testimony to the inquiry alleged that their school had multiple staff members involved in either carrying out or facilitating sexual abuse.

Commissioner Harris said the force could now take a wider view following the scoping inquiry, “and that’s why we’ve a national unit now”.

“Previously the national bureau that we have for protective services wasn’t in existence,” he said.

“But we have a coordinated national response and that specifically then, as it follows individuals, should be able to identify where there’s been an organisational element.

“Whether then that opens up further victims, we have to see.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has today described the abuse detailed in the inquiry as “truly barbaric” and insisted that religious orders come forward and be a part of any redress scheme for victims.

She said there is a moral obligation “to make sure the truth is uncovered, that we have justice for those individuals, but also that there is some form of redress”.

She said the religious orders involved “must put their hand up and come forward”.

“It shouldn’t be the case that they’re asked.”

McEntee also said the orders should form part of any redress scheme for the victims, “but that all has to be worked through”.

“We also don’t want to see any redress scheme going on for years or perhaps beyond the scoping inquiry, so we need to work through the details of it, the costs, where the burden will lie.

“Nobody should be under any illusion, the religious orders themselves need to come forward, they need to put their hands up and they need to contribute to this significantly.”

If you have been affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, you can reach out for support through the following helplines.

One in Four provides support for adult survivors of childhood sexual abuse; you can call 01 662 4070 or email info@oneinfour.ie

An extensive list of support services, for people in Ireland and abroad, can be read here.