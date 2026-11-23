DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS have clashed over social housing rents, business rates and conditions in council homes before approving a draft of the local authority’s €1.85 billion budget for next year.

Two amendments seeking to reverse rent increases introduced in April were defeated this evening, each receiving 27 votes in favour, 32 against and two abstentions.

The budget was subsequently adopted without amendment by 33 votes to 28, with one abstention.

The vote left the left-leaning parties divided. Labour and Green councillors joined government party representatives in backing the budget and rejecting both amendments. Sinn Féin, Social Democrats and People Before Profit councillors took the opposite position, supporting the amendments and opposing the budget.

Supporters of the budget argued that the alternative proposals had not been sufficiently examined and risked damaging businesses.

People Before Profit councillor Conor Reddy appealed particularly to Labour councillors to support his party’s amendment, arguing that a scheme combining higher commercial rates with rebates for smaller businesses was already established elsewhere.

“I’m not sure if there’s any convincing the Greens on this one, unfortunately,” Reddy added.

Labour councillor Dermot Lacey dismissed Sinn Féin’s plans as “fantasy proposals” and described Reddy’s proposals as even more fanciful.

“This budget is balanced and fair, and I proudly support it in its entirety,” Lacey said.

What were the amendments?

Both proposals would have shifted more of the funding burden from housing tenants to businesses paying commercial rates.

Sinn Féin proposed an across-the-board 11% rates increase, meaning smaller shops, cafés and restaurants would also face higher bills.

The party said it said would generate an additional €33.5 million, and proposed using €30 million to reverse the rent increases, €2.5 million for street cleansing and over €1 million for playgrounds.

People Before Profit’s amendment also proposed raising commercial rates to fund a reversal of the rent increases, alongside a business support grant scheme intended to protect smaller ratepayers.

The party said only the largest 3.1% of ratepayers would pay the full increase. Its proposal also included approximately €2.54 million in additional general housing maintenance funding and the restoration of €556,900 for Traveller accommodation maintenance. sinnfein.ie

Green Party councillor Feljin Jose said the amendments had arrived shortly before the meeting and required substantially more work.

He said he agreed in principle with a rebate scheme, but argued that submitting major changes so late showed a “lack of seriousness”.

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Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran Ó Meachair countered that the budget had only been published on Thursday.

He questioned why Housing Assistance Payment tenants should pay more when they were not being promised improvements to maintenance.

“But the choice tonight is straightforward: who should cover the shortfall? Should it be big business or should it be the tenants?” Ó Meachair said.

Sinn Féin councillor Janice Boylan also challenged supporters of the budget.

“But what about standing up for the people that actually put you in the roles that you’re in here?” Boylan asked.

She said tenants were still waiting for repairs despite paying higher rents since April.

Funding repairs

Green Party councillor Janet Horner said there was “a huge amount of merit in a rates rebate scheme”, but argued that councillors should support the budget even if their amendments failed.

“If you don’t vote for the budget, you are voting against 41 new staff working on housing maintenance for conditions in the flats,” Horner said.

Horner also pointed to planned work on balconies, drainage, stairwells, windows and energy efficiency.

Social Democrats councillor Ellen O’Doherty rejected the suggestion that opposing the budget meant opposing those improvements.

She argued that council housing was not a cost-rental scheme and that the cost of repairing the housing stock could not be met through rent increases.

Her party colleague Lesley Byrne appealed for a less divisive approach.

“I feel like we all could have done more,” Byrne said, adding that divisions across the chamber were not serving tenants.

Legal questions

A further dispute arose when independent councillor Mannix Flynn sought a legal opinion on the amendments.

Reddy said his party had obtained independent legal advice, while Sinn Féin’s Daithí Doolan defended his amendment as lawful and prepared in consultation with council management.

The council’s chief executive argued that setting housing rents was an executive function and that councillors could not use their budget powers to restrict that discretion.

Councillor John Lyons countered that elected members had the right to amend and adopt the budget.

Both amendments were then defeated. Before the final budget vote, Doolan asked: “Could I seek a legal opinion on the budget?”