Thursday 12 September, 2019
67-year-old Dublin man with dementia missing in Costa del Sol

Duncan Crozier-Shaw was last seen in the El Corte Inglés Shopping complex in Costa Mijas.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 10:27 AM
Duncan Crozier-Shaw has been missing since Wednesday morning.
Image: Crozier-Shaw family
Image: Crozier-Shaw family

A 67-YEAR-OLD DUBLIN man has gone missing in Spain since yesterday morning. 

Duncan Crozier-Shaw, a 67-year old man from Rathgar who has dementia, had been on holiday with his wife in the Fuengirola area of the Costa del Sol.

He has been missing from the El Corte Inglés Shopping complex in Costa Mijas, his family said, since 11.30am local time this Wednesday 10 September.

He was wearing blue shorts, a pink polo shirt with green stripes, and sunglasses when last seen. He is 5ft 7in in height, of slight build, with sallow skin and greying dark hair.

His family said that he is also an epileptic and has missed some doses of his medication, so could be disoriented or confused.

If you have any information, please contact either the local police, the Irish embassy in Madrid (0034 914364093) or Madeleine Crozier-Shaw. 

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told TheJournal.ie that it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

- with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

