One giant leap for Dublin Mint with limited edition coins to celebrate 50 years since moon landing

The Magnificent Desolation 50th Anniversary Gold Set Source: Burwell and Burwell Photography

THE DUBLIN MINT office is today launching two limited edition coin and ingots sets, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The sets bear designs depicting the achievements of the astronauts who embarked on the mission in July 1969.

There are only 500 of the coin and ingot sets being issued, which were produced by the United States Mint.

A quarter ounce gold $5 coin and a five-gram gold ingot make up the “Magnificent Desolation 50th Anniversary Gold Set”, while the “Giant Leap for Mankind 50th Anniversary Set” includes a silver five-ounce $1 coin and a 2.5-gram gold ingot.

A Giant Leap for Mankind 50th Anniversary Set Source: Burwell and Burwell Photography

A presentation box included with the set comes with a gold layered plaque on the interior inscribed with the words “Here men from the planet Earth first set foot upon the Moon, July 1969 A.D. We came in peace for all mankind” – a replica of the plaque left on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission.

It also bears engravings of the signatures of astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins as well as President Richard Nixon.

Source: Burwell and Burwell Photography

Dublin Mint Office historical consultant Michael Kenny said: “Not only was it the pinnacle of technological advancement at the time, the moon landing instantly became one of the most defining moments in all of history.