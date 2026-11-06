Education minister confirms expansion free period products scheme for school pupils

EDUCATION MINISTER HILDEGARDE Naughton has confirmed the expansion of the free period products scheme to include upper primary, post-primary and special schools in the free education scheme.

The Journal yesterday reported that an announcement on the expansion of the scheme was imminent.

In September, Naughton announced a new grant scheme to support the provision of free period products to 101 schools in the Deis Plus scheme for the current 2026/2027 school year.

The Deis Plus Scheme announced in March included an allocation of €100,000 to provide free period products to the Deis schools participating in the scheme.

Naughton has confirmed that the scheme will be expanded to all upper primary (4th, 5th and 6th classes), post-primary and special schools participating in the free education scheme from the 2027/28 school year.

Schools will receive annual grant funding from the department to provide free period products for students who may need them during the school day.

Funding allocations are calculated based on the number of students in each school who, based on age, are likely to have started their period.

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The scheme follows consultation with students, teachers and school leaders, who expressed strong support for the provision of free period products in schools and highlighted concerns about rising costs and the impact of period poverty.

Students in the consultation emphasised the importance of being able to access period products discreetly, easily and without stigma while at school.

Naughton remarked that “every child and young person should be able to participate fully in school without worrying about access to essential period products”.

She added that the expansion of the scheme will “help ensure support is available when it is needed, in a way that is accessible, discreet and respectful of students’ dignity”.

Naughton noted that students who participated in focus groups said period products should be available without having to ask for them, as this would reduce stigma and avoid embarrassment.

The minister added that the move “responds directly to those views and ensures that no student is disadvantaged because of period poverty”.

She added that funding secured through Budget 2027 will be used to extend the scheme to all upper primary classes, post-primary schools and special schools in the free education scheme.

“Schools will receive an annual grant to cover the costs involved and will have flexibility to decide how products are made available locally,” said Naughton.

She added that her department will “provide guidance ahead of payments issuing to support them in implementing the initiative”.