Eleanor Donaldson arrives at Newry Crown Court last year. Alamy
Court

Eleanor Donaldson, wife of convicted rapist Jeffrey Donaldson, placed on sex offenders’ register

Eleanor Donaldson was found to have aided and abetted her husband’s offending following a trial of the facts earlier this year.
12.33pm, 13 Nov 2026
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ELEANOR DONALDSON, THE wife of disgraced former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, has been placed on the sex offenders’ register for five years and given a three-year supervision and treatment order (STO) by a judge at Newry Crown Court.

She was found to have aided and abetted her husband’s offending following a trial of the facts earlier this year.

Eleanor Donaldson appeared today in court via videolink briefly at the end of proceedings so that judge Paul Ramsey could explain the court order to her.

Ex-MP Jeffrey Donaldson (63) was convicted at Newry Crown in June of 18 sex offences, including one count of rape, relating to the abuse of two women when they were children.

The offences were committed between 1985 and 2008.

The former Lagan Valley MP had denied the charges but was found guilty following a trial in which both victims gave evidence against him.

One woman told the court she had been raped by Donaldson when she was of primary school age, while the other described incidents of inappropriate touching and kissing.

He was sentenced to 15 years and will serve half of that in jail.

Eleanor Donaldson (60), from Dublinhill Road, Dromore, Co Down, had faced a trial of the facts at the same time, after she was found unfit to participate in a conventional trial on mental health grounds.

The jury found she had done the acts in relation to a number of charges of aiding and abetting Jeffrey Donaldson’s crimes.

With reporting by Ottoline Spearman

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