Cabinet approves bill to secure emergency electricity supplies for next winter

CABINET HAS APPROVED the publication of legislation to secure emergency electricity generation for next winter after several years of supply concerns in the colder months.

The EPA Emergency Electricity Generation (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been drafted to provide for the procurement of up to 450MW of temporary emergency generation capacity to mitigate the security of supply risk for the winter period at the end of this year and into 2024.

Cabinet noted that the timeframe for the delivery of temporary emergency generation is planned to be in place by the end of 2023.

However, it considered that further legislative change was necessary to allow plants to obtain an industrial emissions licence from the EPA in order to operate.

The legislation provides for an “alternative environmental assessment” to be carried out by the EPA while considering licence applications.

When sourcing energy supply, the government will need to contend with Ireland’s obligations under international climate agreements and national targets to significantly move away from fossil fuels and cut down greenhouse gas emissions.

The Climate Action Plan sets out that up to 80% of Ireland’s electricity should be generated from renewable sources by 2030, while emissions should be cut in half by 2030 compared to 2018.

The last several winters have been fraught with concerns of energy demand outpacing supply, with the situation exacerbated last year by Russia’s war on Ukraine and the Europe-wide ramifications for energy supplies.