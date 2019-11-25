This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 25 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

NI-born woman lodges Court of Appeal challenge to British citizenship ruling

Emma DeSouza’s legal team submitted papers to the Court of Appeal in Belfast to challenge a citizenship ruling from October.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,311 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4905991
Emma and Jake DeSouza.
Image: Niall Carson
Emma and Jake DeSouza.
Emma and Jake DeSouza.
Image: Niall Carson

A NORTHERN IRELAND-born woman has lodged a challenge in the Court of Appeal in Belfast to a ruling that those born in NI are automatically British citizens.

Emma DeSouza from Magherafelt in Derry won a case against the Home Office in 2017 after it deemed she was British when her US-born husband Jake applied for a residence card.

But in October, an immigration tribunal upheld an appeal brought by the Home Office.

Government lawyers argued that people born in Northern Ireland are British citizens according to the 1981 British Nationality Act, even if they identify as Irish.

The Good Friday Agreement allows people to identify as British, Irish or both, but the Home Office says the agreement did not supersede the 1981 British Nationality Act.

Last month, the Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney expressed concern over the case and said he intended to raise it with Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith.

Today, DeSouza’s legal team submitted papers to the Court of Appeal in Belfast to challenge the October ruling.

She told PA that she and her husband are fundraising to pay for the challenge which is estimated to cost up to £100,000 (€117,200).

She said: “It’s been a very long process, four years in fact. Over that time we have been to the first-tier tribunal where we won, then we had an appeal from the Home Office which was initially denied, then they appealed again then it got into the upper tribunal.

“The upper tribunal last month ruled that the people of Northern Ireland are automatically British, that I am a British national even though I identify only as Irish, and essentially in my view ruled against the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

“We lodged an appeal against the tribunal and that appeal has now been denied by the upper tribunal. So we are now proceeding to the Court of Appeal to get this decision hopefully overturned.”

DeSouza said they hope to get a hearing date at the Court of Appeal next year.

“We don’t have a date yet but I believe the process might move relatively quickly,” she said. 

“I am at least relieved the tribunal gave us a quick decision when they refused our application. Now we have been able to lodge the application to the Court of Appeal and we would hope to get news, if we are lucky, before Christmas, and if not, February.”

The case goes back to 2015 when Jake DeSouza applied for a residence card with his wife sponsoring his application as an European Economic Area (EEA) national.

The application was rejected by the Home Office because it deemed her to be British and found she did not meet the required definition.

Related Reads

23.11.19 UK tribunal dismisses appeal against ruling that all NI citizens are automatically born British
15.10.19 Varadkar says Emma DeSouza 'is an Irish citizen' and that he will raise case with Johnson
15.10.19 The DeSouza verdict: Why everyone born in Northern Ireland is legally a British citizen

She was told they could reapply asserting her British citizenship, or renounce her British citizenship and reapply as an EEA national.

DeSouza said at the time she was shocked and initially believed it had been an error.

“I have always believed that the Good Friday Agreement gave us an explicit right to identify and be accepted as Irish or British or both as we so choose,” she said.

“So to spend the last four years fighting the Government on this issue, and to have to stand in the courts and detail every moment in my life that my Irish identity has been evident has been a really surreal experience and it’s not something I ever thought I would have to go through.

“In terms of the Good Friday Agreement, this is a fundamental right. Identity was at the centre of decades of violence and conflict in Northern Ireland which is why this provision is so important, because it protects everyone’s right to have Irish or British or both as they so choose.

“So the minimising of an integral right under the Good Friday Agreement, in my view, sets a very dangerous precedent.

“To expect an Irish citizen who has been Irish their whole lives to declare themselves as British really for me isn’t acceptable,” she said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie