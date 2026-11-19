THE HIGH COURT has directed the Department of Education to notify it if Enoch Burke gets another job paid for by the department, as part of efforts to recover more than €200,000 in unpaid fines.

Judge Brian Cregan today directed that the court should also be notified if the former teacher becomes entitled to any other payment from the department.

Counsel for the minister for education told the court that there was currently no salary available to redirect towards Burke’s fines and that no further payments were due to him.

The hearing addressed an existing garnishee order, which allows money payable to Burke to be redirected towards the sums he owes.

The order has previously been used to redirect Burke’s teaching salary to court-appointed receiver Myles Kirby, with the money collected used to pay towards his outstanding fines, damages owed to the school and the receiver’s costs.

More than €90,000 has been recovered from Burke to date, comprising almost €65,000 in fines, €15,000 in damages paid to the school and €12,300 for the receiver’s costs.

The judge said the new notification requirement was not itself a garnishee order, but would allow the court to consider what steps to take if further money became payable.

The existing garnishee order would remain in place, he said.

The court also heard that Burke has not returned to Wilson’s Hospital School since an order for his arrest and imprisonment was made last month.

The order applies if Burke appears at or within 100 metres of the Co Westmeath school.

Burke was ordered back to prison for a sixth time in October after repeatedly breaching an injunction requiring him to stay away from the school by trespassing on its grounds for 15 days since September.

He was dismissed in 2023, with that decision upheld by a disciplinary appeals panel earlier this year.

However, the order for his attachment and committal was amended when Burke stopped showing up at the school.

Neither Burke nor any members of his family attended court in person today, and the former teacher did not join the hearing remotely.

Judge Cregan also found that Burke had breached a court order made on 29 October requiring him to provide a statement of affairs detailing his financial position.

At that hearing, Burke was ordered to provide the High Court with a statement of his means, so a judge could consider further measures to recover the outstanding fines.

Counsel for the school’s board of management, Rosemary Mallon, confirmed that Burke had not furnished her with the statement.

The judge noted that Burke owed more than €200,000 in fines for his “persistent and flagrant” breaches of court orders.

Car ownership records

The High Court also directed a court-appointed receiver to seek records identifying the owner of a car used to bring Burke to Wilson’s Hospital School.

Judge Cregan directed the receiver to write to the Department of Transport seeking documents about the vehicle’s ownership, and gave him permission to contact local car licensing authorities.

The judge appointed the receiver to act as sequestrator, allowing him to oversee the seizure of property under a court order, but directed that the car should not be seized for now.

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Mallon told Judge Cregan that the school’s solicitors, Mason Hayes & Curran, had written to Burke following the hearing on 29 October.

The judge had told the solicitors to ask Burke to identify the owner of the car used to bring him to the school on multiple days since September. The solicitors also notified him that the matter would be before the court today.

Mallon confirmed that Burke had not replied to the letter or identified the car’s owner.

Judge Cregan had previously put a stay on the sequestration, or seizure, of the car while the solicitors sought that information.

Today, he said the court did not know who owned the vehicle, but knew Burke had used it to travel to the school and that it was “under his control” in some way.

Commenting on the fact that Burke had still not replied to the court, Cregan said: “He’s continuing his policy of non-cooperation and non-compliance with court orders.”

Niall Ó hUiginn, counsel for receiver Myles Kirby, initially questioned whether the receiver had a role in this process, explaining that his existing appointment concerned Burke’s income.

He described the receiver as being “in cold storage, as it were”, and suggested that ownership should be established before an appointment as sequestrator was made.

Judge Cregan ultimately appointed the receiver as sequestrator and lifted the stay on the earlier order, while expressly directing Kirby not to seize the vehicle for the time being.

He directed the receiver to write to the Department of Transport within seven days seeking non-party discovery, a process for obtaining relevant documents from someone who is not a party to a case.

The request is to cover all documents relating to ownership of the car from 20 August to today, in case the vehicle’s ownership has changed over that time.

The judge said the department should respond within two weeks of the letter.

“The reasons for the discovery are to enforce court orders and to find out whether further contempt of court or aiding and abetting contempt of court have been committed,” he said.

The receiver was also directed to send Burke a copy of the letter, notifying him that he could make submissions to the receiver or the court.

Seán Burke to be contacted

Judge Cregan additionally directed that Burke’s father, Seán, should be written to.

He recalled that Seán Burke had attended court on a previous date, but that he had not identified himself as the owner of the vehicle.

The judge said it was possible that he owned the car, but its ownership had not been established.

“It’s a letter out of an abundance of fairness to Mr Burke senior,” Judge Cregan said, adding that he could identify himself as the owner or make submissions about the proposed discovery.

The receiver was also given permission to contact local licensing authorities to expedite the process.

Asked whether Burke had attended the school since the order for his arrest and imprisonment, Mallon confirmed that he had not.

She said that “if the status quo continues”, his absence would benefit both the school and Burke himself.

The court also agreed that the receiver’s legal costs could be submitted for review, with payment by the Courts Office subject to approval.

The matter was adjourned until 15 December.