This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Friday 28 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

People in affluent parts of Ireland live longer than those in deprived parts, CSO data shows

Irish men and women in both deprived and affluent areas live longer than the average across the EU-28.

By Conor McCrave Friday 28 Jun 2019, 4:36 PM
18 minutes ago 988 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4701855
File image champagne flutes
Image: Shutterstock/g-stockstudio
File image champagne flutes
File image champagne flutes
Image: Shutterstock/g-stockstudio

PEOPLE LIVING IN deprived parts of Ireland have a lower life-expectancy than those living in affluent areas, new CSO data has revealed. 

It comes following a research paper which examined mortality rates – how many deaths recorded per 100,000 people in a given year – for the years 2016 and 2017. 

It examined mortality differentials based on a number of factors including social class, religion and level of education. 

The data found the life-expectancy of people living in the most deprived areas in the State was 79.4 years for males, and 83.2 years for female. 

This was considerably lower compared to populations who lived in affluent areas, where men had a life-expectancy of 84.4 years, and women had a life expectancy of 87.7 years.

Carol Anne Hennessy, a statistician said: “Life expectancy varies by area of deprivation [and] life expectancy is higher for females across all ages and quintiles.”

Europe

Irish men and women living in both deprived and affluent areas, however, live longer than the average across the EU-28.

Life expectancy at birth in the EU-28 was estimated at 81 years in 2016, reaching 83.6 years for women and 78.2 years for men. 

Overall, life expectancy in the EU has increased compared to 2002, the first year in which data was available for all EU member states. 

Life expectancy has increased from 77.7 years in 2002 to 81 years in 2016  – and by gender, women now live 2.7 years longer and men live 3.7 years longer than they did before.

The CSO data examined the mortality rate in a number of differential areas for Ireland. 

In religion, it found that protestant adherents had a lower mortality rate in 2016 than Roman Catholics. It recorded 563 deaths per 100,000 people who classed themselves as protestant vs 660 deaths per 100,000 for Roman Catholics. 

On education, the higher the level of education recorded, the lower the standard mortality rate. 

The mortality rate for those that had a third level education was 619 per 100,000, compared to 1,195 per 100,000 for those who had ceased education at primary level. and 818 for those who ceased at secondary level. 

Based on geography, the CSO data pointed out that Galway city and Dublin city had the lowest mortality rates in the country. 

Galway city and suburbs recorded 484 death per 100,000 in a year, while Dublin recorded 596 per 100,000. 

Meanwhile, those who engaged in unskilled and semi-skilled work have a higher mortality rate, while married people also have a lower mortality rate compared to unmarried people.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie