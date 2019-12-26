This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

You will always be welcomed back, EU chief tells UK in Brexit 'love letter'

The UK has inflicted unnecessary damage on itself with Brexit, the European Commission’s vice-president has said.

By Press Association Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 11:41 AM
18 minutes ago 1,129 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947417
European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans has written a ‘love letter’ to the UK over Brexit.
Image: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment
European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans has written a ‘love letter’ to the UK over Brexit.
European Commission vice president Frans Timmermans has written a ‘love letter’ to the UK over Brexit.
Image: Matt Crossick/Matt Crossick/Empics Entertainment

THE UK HAS inflicted “unnecessary damage” on itself with Brexit but would be warmly welcomed back into the EU at any time, the European Commission’s vice president has said.

In a “love letter” to the nation, Frans Timmermans said Britain’s long-held scepticism of the EU had “kept all of us in better shape” as he lamented the looming departure.

And he warned in the message to The Guardian of his fear that “more will follow” after the UK formally exits on 31 January.

That date will start the clock running down to the end of the transition period during which London and Brussels will try to broker a future relationship including a trade deal.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out extending the period beyond 31 December 2020, which some key EU figures have warned is an impossibly tight timetable.

Timmermans, a former Dutch foreign minister, said his love for the UK was fostered while studying in a British international school in Rome but he now feels like a spurned “old lover” over the split.

Related Reads

20.12.19 Varadkar says it will be 'difficult to secure a good trade deal for Ireland' after Brexit
20.12.19 Changed utterly: Boris Johnson's big majority sees Brexit bill sail through Commons by 124 votes

“You have decided to leave. It breaks my heart, but I respect that decision. You were in two minds about it, like you have always been in two minds about the EU. I wish you had stuck to that attitude, it served you well and it kept all of us in better shape,” he wrote.

Was it necessary to force the issue? Not at all. But you did. And the sad thing is, I see it is hurting you. Because the two minds will still be there, even after you have left. In the process so much unnecessary damage has been done to you, and all of us. And I fear more will follow.

belgium-brussels-european-parliament-election Frans Timmermans is the vice-president of the European Commission. Source: Zheng Huansong/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

“But at the same time I find comfort in the thought that family ties can never really be severed. We’re not going away and you will always be welcome to come back.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie