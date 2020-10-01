Brexit: European Commission launches legal action against UK over Internal Market Bill

THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION has launched legal action against the UK government over domestic legislation that threatens to overwrite the parts of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

In a statement issued this morning, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the bill was a breach of “good faith” provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement (Article 5), and would be “in full contradiction” of and “flagrantly violate” the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The European Commission said that representatives of the UK government has acknowledged this violation, and that its purpose was to allow it to depart “in a permanent way” from the obligations stemming from the Protocol on Northern Ireland.

A letter of formal notice has been sent to the UK government, which marks the beginning of a formal infringement process against the United Kingdom. It has one month to reply to today’s letter.

The legislation in question, the Internal Market Bill, threatens to overwrite elements of the Withdrawal Agreement and give unilateral power to a British minister to allocate State aid to firms in Northern Ireland, and decide what goods need customs declarations.

As part of the Withdrawal Agreement, the European Union needs to be consulted on these two issues to ensure there is no hard border on the island of Ireland.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has admitted in the House of Commons that the bill “does break international law in a very specific and limited way”.

The Withdrawal Agreement provides that during the transition period (31 January – 31 December 2020), the Court of Justice of the European Union has jurisdiction in relation to the United Kingdom, as well as how the Withdrawal Agreement is interpreted and implemented.