European Parliament president to address a joint sitting of the Oireachtas this afternoon

THE PRESIDENT OF the European Parliament will address a joint sitting of the Oireachtas today as part of a visit to Dublin.

During her visit to Ireland, President H.E. Roberta Metsola is also due to meet with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, and Tánaiste Minister Micheál Martin.

Advertisement

The address will take place in the Dáil chamber at 2pm and it’s expected that Metsola will thank Ireland for its response to the war in Ukraine.

Metsola will depart from Ireland tomorrow and her two-day visit has been organised to mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the European Union.

Metsola was elected President of the European Parliament on 18 January, 2022, following the death on the incumbent president David Sassoli.

She is the youngest ever European Parliament president, as well as the first Maleste person to hold the office and the first female president since 2002.