THE FIRST EUROVISION semi-final show is under way at the St Jakobshalle arena in the Swiss city of Basel.

The annual contest is being staged, once again, under tighter than usual security amid protest over the inclusion of Israel in the contest, due to the country’s ongoing bombardment of Gaza.

About 1,300 Swiss police officers are on duty in the city, with more forces drafted in from the military, federal police and the neighbouring countries of Germany and France ahead of the two semi-finals tonight and on Thursday, and the grand final on Saturday.

Both Ireland and Israel are due to perform in the Thursday show.

Tonight’s lineup includes favourites Sweden, who are tipped to move ahead of Ireland at the top of the all-time Eurovision leaderboard with comedy troupe KAJ’s infectious tribute to the Nordic sauna.

The Netherlands, Ukraine and Estonia are also tipped to progress from tonight’s show, while the likes of Iceland, Portugal and Croatia are amongst the nations that may be heading for the exit, according to the latest betting odds.

Ten acts progress from tonight’s show with a further ten qualifying from Thursday. The so-called ‘Big Five’ – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK – automatically qualify for the final, alongside host nation Switzerland.

You’ll find our full guide to this week’s shows here.