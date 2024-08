EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #Hoax A man has been arrested in connection with a hoax bomb threat made against Taoiseach Simon Harris’ home in June. It is understood he is already serving a prison sentence.

2. #Nenagh Two people have been arrested in connection with murder of 89-year-old pensioner Josephine ‘Josie’ Ray.

3. #Limerick Chief Executive Officer of the HSE Bernard Gloster said that the cancelling of scheduled care at hospitals in the Midwest region were necessary to address the “overheating” of the service.

4. #RAF The state has lodged an appeal against a High Court judgment that ruled against its effort to stymie a case taken by a Senator in regard to an alleged ‘secret arrangement’ allowing the British Military to intercept aircraft in Irish airspace.

5. #Gaza Israel has agreed to enter into fresh ceasefire talks next week as the war in Gaza continues into its tenth month.