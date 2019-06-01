This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 1 June, 2019
From Forbidden Fruit to rowing races: Here's what's happening this bank holiday weekend

Here’s a round-up of the events taking place across Ireland over the bank holiday weekend.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 1 Jun 2019, 8:30 AM
37 minutes ago 2,969 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4662974

IT’S A BANK holiday and if you don’t have any plans for that extra day off, don’t worry – there are plenty of events happening around the country.

Here’s some of this weekend’s highlights:

Dublin:

Bloom, one of Ireland’s biggest gardening festivals, is taking place at the Phoenix Park over the weekend. The event provides a showcase for plants, garden design, construction, horticulture and gardening as a hobby. 

IRELAND-DUBLIN-BLOOM 2018 PREVIEW Bloom festival 2018 Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

More information about ticket prices for Bloom can be found here.

Meanwhile, Forbidden Fruit music festival is kicking off today in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Kilmainham and finishes on Monday night. 

There are still a number of tickets still available for the three-day festival and they can be bought here.

Acts set to take to the stage over the weekend include Skepta, Elbow, Jon Hopkins and Mura Masa. You can check out the full line-up on Forbidden Fruit’s website.

Kilkenny

If you’re in Kilkenny this week and looking for some laughs, you’re in luck. 

The Kilkenny Cat Laughs Festival kicked off on Thursday and runs until Monday. From Tommy Tiernan to Dara Ó Briain and Alison Spittle to Jason Byrne, there’s no shortage of big name comedians taking part in the festivities. Click here for more information about this event. 

Teenage Cancer Trust Concert 2019 - London Tommy Tiernan performing in London in March Source: Empics Entertainment via PA Images

Clare

Here’s one for the music lovers – the seventh annual Killaloe Chamber Music Festival is taking place in Co Clare this weekend.

This year’s festival kicked off on Thursday and is running until tomorrow. This year, the event is taking place at St Flannan’s Cathedral, in the heart of Killaloe. The organisers are promising “memorable concerts with wonderful musicians and singers and music inspired by great works of literature”. 

KILLALOE+MUSIC+FESTIVAL++582 Killaloe Music Festival 2015 Source: www.killaloemusicfestival.com

Cork

Starting today, the Cork Harbour Festival is a week-long celebration of Ireland’s maritime heritage, set in the second largest natural harbour in the world.

The flagship rowing event of the festival, ‘An Rás Mór’, attracts hundreds of participants from all over the world competing in wooden boats, currachs, longboats and more. Want more information? Click here.

M7A8543-copy Source: www.corkharbourfestival.com

Laois 

In the mood for some film screenings this weekend? Co Laois has you covered with the Loopline Collection at Heritage House. 

A series of documentary screenings by acclaimed filmmaker Sé Merry Doyle will be shown at the venue until 15 June, so this long weekend is an excellent chance to pop down. For the next four Saturdays, there will be a screening followed by a Q&A and wine reception with the director. Tickets are available from Heritage House and more information can be found here.

Launch of the Loopline Collection Pictured holding replica signs from street trader protests in the 80s is Sé Merry Doyle, filmmaker, as the IFI unveils the first volume of The Loopline Collection Source: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Tipperary 

And finally, if you’re looking for some outdoor activities this weekend, this festival is for you. 

Source: Jack Allen/YouTube

The Rhododendron Walking Festival takes place on the Knockmealdown and Galtee Mountain ranges until Monday. Click here for more information.

