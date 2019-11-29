This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Explainer: How much trouble has Prince Andrew caused for the royal family?

We are joined by Anton Savage this week as we look at the impact of Prince Andrew’s recent media appearances and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

By Aoife Barry Friday 29 Nov 2019, 7:00 PM
42 minutes ago 2,713 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4911973

PRINCE ANDREW HAS had to step back from royal duties for the foreseeable future in the wake of an interview on Newsnight about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Queen Elizabeth’s second son was more known for being in the tabloids over his marriage and divorce from Sarah Ferguson, his single life and his charity work, but in recent months attention had been focused on his friendship with Epstein. Epstein was a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking when he died by suicide in jail.

Prince Andrew appeared on Newsnight to be interviewed by Emily Maitlis – ostensibly to clear the air about his and Epstein’s friendship. But the resulting chat did not go as he planned, and culminated in him being removed from his royal duties. 

On this week’s podcast, we look at what happened and ask – will it impact the royal family? Joining host Sinéad O’Carroll in studio is reporter Rónán Duffy and Anton Savage of the Communications Clinic. 

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android

Listen on Spotify


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producer Aoife Barry, technical operator Brian O’Toole, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Reporter was Rónán Duffy, guest was Anton Savage of Communications Clinic. Design by Palash Somani.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie