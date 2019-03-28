This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Facebook says it will ban praise or support for white nationalism and separatism

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the move, but said Facebook still needs to do more.

By AFP Thursday 28 Mar 2019, 7:13 AM
Image: Shutterstock/dolphfyn
FACEBOOK HAS ANNOUNCED it would ban praise or support for white nationalism and white separatism as part of a stepped-up crackdown on hate speech.

The ban will be enforced starting next week at the leading online social network and its image-centric messaging service Instagram.

It comes following the terror attack in New Zealand on two mosques allegedly carried out by a white supremacist, who posted his manifesto online prior to carrying them out.

“It’s clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organised hate groups and have no place on our services,” the social network said in a statement.

Facebook policies already banned posts endorsing white supremacy as part of its prohibition against spewing hate at people based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion.

The ban had not applied to some postings because it was reasoned they were expressions of broader concepts of nationalism or political independence, according to the social network.

Facebook said that conversations with academics and “members of civil society” in recent months led it to view white nationalism and separatism as linked to organised hate groups.

“Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism,” Facebook said.

People who enter search terms associated with white supremacy will get results referring them to resources such as Life After Hate which focus on helping people turn their backs on such groups, according to the social network.

Amid pressure from governments around the world, Facebook has ramped up machine learning and artificial intelligence tools for finding and removing hateful content while remaining open to free expression.

“Unfortunately, there will always be people who try to game our systems to spread hate,” Facebook said.

“Our challenge is to stay ahead by continuing to improve our technologies, evolve our policies and work with experts who can bolster our own efforts.”

Facebook said the new ban would not apply to topics such as American pride and Basque separatism, which “are an important part of people’s identity,” according to the statement.

New Zealand reaction

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed Facebook’s move but said more needed to be done in the wake of the Christchurch terror attacks.

Ardern made it clear she believed it was a direct response to the criticism that has since been levelled at Facebook, which the accused gunman used to livestream the attack.

“Arguably these categories should always have fallen within (Facebook’s) community guidelines on hate speech,” she told reporters.

“But it’s positive that clarification has now been made in the wake of the attack here in Christchurch.”

She added “there’s more work to do” and said New Zealand would play an active role in the debate.

“There are lessons to be learned here in Christchurch and we don’t want anyone to have to learn those lessons over again,” she said.

Ardern said the goal was to limit harmful content “while preserving a free, open and secure internet”.

The prime minister also spoke to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday evening.

Varadkar said he passed on the sympathies of the Irish people following the Christchurch attack.

“[We] spoke about how we might work together to take on the root causes and enablers of such attacks,” he added.

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

