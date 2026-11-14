Family of 80-year-old woman set on fire outside her flat in England ‘desperate for answers’

THE FAMILY OF an 80-year-old woman who was set on fire outside her flat in England have said they were left in “complete shock” and are “desperate for answers”.

Brenda Raymond, who remains in hospital in a critical condition, was found alight in a communal area of a block of flats at Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, after police were called at 12.47pm on Monday.

A 33-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, has since been bailed with strict conditions, Hertfordshire Constabulary said.

Officers previously said they believed some kind of liquid was sprayed on her before she was set on fire as she returned home. Earlier this week, police publicly named the survivor of the attack in a bid to trace whoever was behind the violence.

In a statement issued by the force on Saturday, Raymond’s family said: “Words cannot describe how distressing the past few days have been for us as a family.

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“Our beautiful, chatty, fun-loving and much-loved Brenda, who loves to keep fit and dancing, has suffered catastrophic injuries in the most devastating of circumstances; circumstances which have left us all in complete shock.

“We simply cannot understand why anyone would have wanted to hurt her in this way.

“Someone out there knows something. They know what happened to Brenda.

“We are desperate for answers and are pleading for anyone with information to please come forward.”

The family asked for their privacy to be respected during this “unimaginably difficult time”.

Detectives previously said an accelerant liquid was also poured through the letterbox of a nearby flat.