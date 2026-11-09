Female paramedic subjected to ‘sustained attack’ by patient being transported to Derry hospital

A FEMALE PARAMEDIC was subjected to a “sustained attack” by a patient she was helping to transfer to a hospital in Derry.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has said it “condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the assault on one of our paramedics in Derry city”.

On Saturday evening, the NIAS received a call to provide medical assistance to a male patient.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, the patient was transported by ambulance to Altnagelvin Area Hospital.

On arrival at the hospital, and while being transferred from the stretcher to the chair, the patient punched one of the female paramedics who was helping him in the face.

The force of the blow is said to have knocked her down and also knocked her glasses off her face.

The NIAS said the other paramedic “tried as best she could to intervene but couldn’t get into a proper position to help, after the assailant also attempted to punch her”.

The patient is then said to have “turned his attention back to the first paramedic and started a sustained attack on her as she lay helpless”.

The NIAS said this attack “lasted a number of minutes and the paramedic sustained injuries to the back of her head, her neck, her face and her hands”.

She is also believed to have suffered concussion.

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Jenny Keane, Chief Executive of the NIAS, said she is “horrified and outraged” by the assault.

She added: “This incident is particularly disturbing given that it was perpetrated by an adult male on a female paramedic, while her other female colleagues did what they could to help.

“This was a sustained assault on a paramedic who has a career of over 37 years, caring for her local community.

“Although her physical injuries, of which there are many, may heal over the coming days and weeks, I would be concerned at the psychological and emotional impact this may have on her and others involved.”

Keane said ambulance staff “must be free to go anywhere without the fear of being assaulted, quite simply for delivering care and compassion to someone they have been called to assist”.

She added that she supports previous NIAS calls “for the full rigour of the law to be brought against anyone who sees fit to abuse our staff, whether that be physically or verbally”.

“My concern, and that of the management team along with their colleagues and friends, is and will be for the paramedic at the centre of this horrific assault and her colleagues who have been traumatised by what they witnessed,” said Keane.

“But it must be said that these assaults impact upon the availability of our staff, in what are already challenging times for service delivery to local communities.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said there must be “zero tolerance of attacks or abuse against medical staff”.

“Health service workers go above and beyond to save lives and keep people safe, often working in very challenging circumstances,” said McGuigan.

“There must be zero tolerance of attacks or abuse directed against health and social care workers.

“They, and all workers, should never have to face abuse, attack, intimidation or threats in the workplace.”