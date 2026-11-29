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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
FIANNA FÁIL MINISTER Thomas Byrne has said the sacking of former HSE head Anne O’Connor over a video call at 7.30am on a Saturday was a “major red flag”.
Byrne is minister of state for European affairs and defence.
Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, Byrne said he has “very serious questions about the process and whether there were fair procedures” in relation to O’Connor’s sacking.
In a letter sent by O’Connor’s legal team to the HSE’s lawyers and health minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, O’Connor reportedly claimed that MacNeill was unhappy with her appointment and wanted more power to intervene directly in managing the HSE.
O’Connor has released two statements in which she claimed she was not aware she was at risk of losing her job until a Teams call at 7.30am on Saturday, 21 November.
Byrne said that the Teams call “doesn’t suggest” that there were “fair procedures” and remarked that “we are in an information vacuum”.
“On the one hand, [the HSE board] haven’t walked back what they’ve done, and on the other hand, they are now in a mediation process.”
And while Byrne said he has confidence in Carroll MacNeill, he refused to say whether he has confidence in the HSE board.
When asked if he has confidence in the HSE board and chair, Byrne replied: “I want to hear the board of the HSE at the Oireachtas Committee this week.
“The public has a huge entitlement to know what is going on with their health service.”
However, minister for foreign affairs Helen McEntee noted she did have confidence in the board saying she “had no reason not to”.
Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week, McEntee said she also retained confidence in Caroll MacNeill but could not support the manner of O’Connor’s dismissal.
“On a human level, to have a phone call at half seven on a Saturday morning is not the appropriate way for something like this to be conveyed to somebody”, she said.
Byrne said that he will expect the chair of the HSE board Ciarán Devane to answer “yes or no” to whether the board “still stand over the decision that the board made”.
“I think that would tell a lot,” said Byrne.
He added that “nobody from Fianna Fáil wants to be coming on discussing these types of issues” and that the “only way we’re going to get real answers is when the board comes in before the committee”.
McEntee said it was important to establish all the facts before any decisions.
“I expect, as we all do accountability here, that the reasons for this decision will be made clear”, she said.
Meanwhile, speaking on the same programme, Sinn Féin’s Pearce Doherty said that “the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste are just taking themselves off the pitch”.
“We are a week on and we still don’t have the details as to why the CEO of the HSE board was sacked. It’s simply not acceptable”, he added.
Doherty believed it was not credible that a minister who “claimed to be so as hands-on” had no involvement, discussions or information about the dismissal of the board’s chief executive.
Sinn Féin’s Sorca Clarke remarked that the government “are not bystanders to this.”
“At this point, you really do have to wonder: Have government and minister completely lost control over our health service?
“We’ve seen CEOs preside over some of the most serious scandals in our health service, and not one of them was dismissed.
“So it does beg the question: Was Anne O’Connor held to the same standards or higher standards than previous CEOs, which would go back to the political accountability.”
Clarke added that “nobody is buying the explanations that have been put forward to date because they simply lack credibility.”
She also said there was a HSE board meeting the day before Anne O’Connor was sacked, and that O’Connor “maintains she wasn’t aware of any employment processes going on here”.
Clarke added that the “drip feed of information” makes it “seem like this was a contrivance of circumstances to oust the CEO of the HSE simply because the minister never wanted her there in the first place”.
Elsewhere, Labour’s Marie Sherlock remarked that “we’re a week into this crisis and we still have no answers as to what exactly happened and why”.
She also said it is “really frustrating that the government have effectively delegated responsibility to getting answers as to what happened to our committee meeting next Wednesday”.
Sherlock said the government already has the powers to “seek answers from the board of the HSE” but that Carroll MacNeill “has refused or is not willing to get those answers” as “government sit on their hands and let this drag out”.
She added that there is a “real risk” that answers won’t be forthcoming at the committee because of ongoing mediation and that it’s “not good enough that the government sits back and lets this all play out”.
Sherlock also accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris of “hiding behind a process”.
The Labour TD also questioned if anyone would be willing to take up the role of HSE chief “under the current minister”.
“Who is going to take up that role and know that they could actually challenge the minister and get away with it? Because that’s the key thing here.”
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