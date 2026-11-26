A FIANNA FÁIL minister has said party leader and Taoiseach Micheál Martin will “reflect” on plans to hike school transport fees.

It was announced last week that from September, school transport fees for post-primary school children will increase from €100 to €350. The maximum family charge will rise from €220 to €650.

The fees for primary school children will remain at €100, though the maximum charge will increase from €200 to €220.

The government argues the move represents a restoration to the rates that were in place in 2021 and that the current rates were only a temporary cost-of-living measure.

Dara Calleary is minister for rural and community development and was today asked by a reporter if he was “happy” about the hike to the maximum charge for families of post-primary children.

He said he “wanted to make it as easy as possible for families at the moment” and added that “cost of living pressures are enormous”.

Calleary also said there was a “very vibrant discussion at our parliamentary party meeting last night”.

He said the Taoiseach was “reflecting on the discussion” and that the hikes to school transport fees would be “discussed at leader level over the coming weeks”.

Tánaiste Simon Harris was also asked about the matter during Leaders’ Questions today.

Wicklow Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore said the Taoiseach is open to reviewing the scheme and asked Harris if he was also.

Harris said the changes being brought in are about increasing investment in the service and the routes. He said the state will continue to subsidise 92% of the scheme for primary school students, while 75%-77% will be subsidised for secondary school families, with parents having to pay the shortfall.

‘Honest politics’

“I think this is a balance,” he added, stating that it is “honest politics” to say the new links will have to be paid for.

He concluded by stating the government needs to be “consistent on this”.

There was a meeting of the Joint Committee on Education and Youth this morning to discuss the school transport scheme.

The Department of Education is responsible for funding and setting the rules for the scheme, while Bus Éireann manages the operation of the scheme.

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Martin Clohessy is the assistant secretary general at the Department of Education and Youth and in his opening statement to the committee this morning, he remarked that the scheme has “expanded significantly over the past six years”.

He said there has been a 58% increase in the number of students availing of the scheme since 2020.

Meanwhile, school transport is free for children with a valid medical card and for children with special educational needs, and Clohessy said students with special educational needs now make up “almost 60% of the scheme’s total costs, while serving around 13% of pupils”.

He also pointed to the reduced fees being introduced as a “temporary cost-of-living measure in recent years” and that the fees for the next academic year will be “restored” to 2021/22 levels.

Clohessy added that 93% of the cost is met by the State when it comes to primary school pupils, and 7% of the cost when it comes to post-primary services.

Committee chair Cathal Crowe noted that school transport fees have “been all over the front pages this week”.

He said parents are “finding it hard to absorb the idea that there would be an increased fare at a time when cost-of-living concerns are very much back in their homes”.

Crowe added that “this will have to be re-looked and revisited”.

“I just think it is a very unrealistic thing to be loading this onto families.”

And while this morning’s committee was about the operational running of the scheme as opposed to discussing the increased fees, Sinn Féin TD Shónagh Ní Raghallaigh said she’d “love to know whose bright idea it was to raise the school transport costs in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis”.

“Whose decision exactly was that?” asked Ní Raghallaigh.

Clohessy replied that the decision was “made as part of Budget 2027” and said the decision is about “trying to ensure the financial sustainability of the system as a whole”.

He also pointed to the fact that since 2018, investment in the scheme has more than doubled, from €200 million to €537 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, Independent TDs supporting the government this week split with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael over the planned hikes.

On Tuesday, the seven Independent TDs that make up the government’s numbers said they had listened to concerns raised by parents and families across Ireland, and called for a reduction to the fee cap.

They called for a reduction to the €650 fare cap and argued that a “more modest increase would provide much-needed relief, particularly for households with more than one child relying on school transport”.

The Independents also said they would continue to engage with the Department of Education to “seek a fairer outcome for families” before the new fares take effect.