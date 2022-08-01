Two found dead in car as large fire blazes in Northern California forest

FIREFIGHTERS IN CALIFORNIA are tackling a massive 52,000-acre blaze which is over twice as big as another fire raging in the state.

According to the official Cal Fire website, the fire – known as the McKinney fire – in the Siskiyou County area is 52,498 acres and 0% contained.

At least two people have been found dead in the fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff said today. The two deceased were found inside a vehicle in a driveway.

The second-biggest fire in the state is the Oak fire, which is 19,244 acres, but 67% contained.

The McKinney Fire, which is the largest in California this year, began in the Klamath National Forest on Friday, forcing evacuations of neighbourhoods as it encroached on locals living in the area due to hot and windy conditions.

A state of emergency was declared on Saturday by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The fire was “intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds and lightning storms,” Newsom said in a statement.

More than 2,000 residents were under evacuation orders and around 200 under evacuation warnings, according to the California Office of Emergency Services, mostly in Siskiyou County.

Nearly 650 people were working to douse the blaze as of Sunday, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group said.

Firefighting forces were sent from nearby Oregon to help containment efforts, the Oregon State Fire Marshal said, as the Klamath National Forest also deals with the Kelsey Creek Fire.

CalFire said the cause of the fire was still “under investigation.”

The US Forest Service said “a heavy smoke inversion” had helped to limit the growth of the fire on Sunday, but also meant that firefighters’ aircraft were also “mostly grounded.”

California, which is facing a drought, still has months of fire season ahead.

Meanwhile, both Portugal and France were battling major forest fires today. In Portugal, a blaze broke out in the Mafra area, north of Lisbon, while in France at least four firefighters were seriously injured and motorways were closed.

Also over the weekend, hundreds of firefighters in Germany battled a blaze in the east of the country, with four people injured, authorities said.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and more intense, increasing the risk of fires.

- Contains reporting from AFP