Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Monday 1 August 2022
Advertisement

Two found dead in car as large fire blazes in Northern California forest

The fire is spread across over 52,000 acres and is 0% contained.

By Aoife Barry Monday 1 Aug 2022, 2:07 PM
8 minutes ago 327 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5830653
An image shared by Siskiyou County Sheriff on Twitter.
Image: Twitter
An image shared by Siskiyou County Sheriff on Twitter.
An image shared by Siskiyou County Sheriff on Twitter.
Image: Twitter

FIREFIGHTERS IN CALIFORNIA are tackling a massive 52,000-acre blaze which is over twice as big as another fire raging in the state.

According to the official Cal Fire website, the fire – known as the McKinney fire – in the Siskiyou County area is 52,498 acres and 0% contained.

At least two people have been found dead in the fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff said today. The two deceased were found inside a vehicle in a driveway.

The second-biggest fire in the state is the Oak fire, which is 19,244 acres, but 67% contained. 

The McKinney Fire, which is the largest in California this year, began in the Klamath National Forest on Friday, forcing evacuations of neighbourhoods as it encroached on locals living in the area due to hot and windy conditions.

A state of emergency was declared on Saturday by California Governor Gavin Newsom. 

The fire was “intensified and spread by dry fuels, extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds and lightning storms,” Newsom said in a statement.

More than 2,000 residents were under evacuation orders and around 200 under evacuation warnings, according to the California Office of Emergency Services, mostly in Siskiyou County.

Nearly 650 people were working to douse the blaze as of Sunday, the National Wildfire Coordinating Group said.

Firefighting forces were sent from nearby Oregon to help containment efforts, the Oregon State Fire Marshal said, as the Klamath National Forest also deals with the Kelsey Creek Fire.

CalFire said the cause of the fire was still “under investigation.”

The US Forest Service said “a heavy smoke inversion” had helped to limit the growth of the fire on Sunday, but also meant that firefighters’ aircraft were also “mostly grounded.”

California, which is facing a drought, still has months of fire season ahead.

Meanwhile, both Portugal and France were battling major forest fires today. In Portugal, a blaze broke out in the Mafra area, north of Lisbon, while in France at least four firefighters were seriously injured and motorways were closed.

Also over the weekend, hundreds of firefighters in Germany battled a blaze in the east of the country, with four people injured, authorities said.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves around the world more frequent and more intense, increasing the risk of fires.

- Contains reporting from AFP

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie