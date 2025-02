POPE FRANCIS, WHO has been battling pneumonia in both lungs, slept well and is now resting, the Vatican said this morning in an update.

The Vatican has been providing updates twice a day on the health of the 88-year-old pontiff, last night saying that this condition was improving.

In a short statement this morning, the Vatican said: “The Pope slept well during the night and is now resting.”

The Pope was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday, 14 February, following a bout of bronchitis, with his doctors later diagnosing bilateral pneumonia.

His condition had been described as “critical” but yesterday evening’s update noted some improvement over the previous 24 hours.

“The mild kidney insufficiency observed in recent days has subsided,” read a statement.

“A chest CT scan carried out [on Tuesday] night showed a normal progression of the lung inflammation. Blood tests conducted [on Wednesday] confirmed the improvement seen [Tuesday].”

Pope Francis remains on high-flow oxygen therapy, but as of Wednesday evening he had not experienced any asthma-like respiratory crises.

Born as Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1936, Pope Francis was elected as head of the Roman Catholic Church in March 2013 following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.