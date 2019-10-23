This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 23 October, 2019
FSAI issues third recall notice for own-brand bottled water over contamination fears

The latest batch relates to bottled water sold in Applegreen stores.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 6:44 PM
Image: Shutterstock/hedgehog94
Image: Shutterstock/hedgehog94

THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland has issued another own-brand bottled water recall for the third day in a row. 

It comes after batches of own-brand bottled water, sold in a number of supermarkets across Ireland, were recalled due to contamination fears. 

The latest batch to be recalled affects own-brand bottled water sold at Applegreen stores due to pseudomonas aeruginosa being detected. 

The FSAI said it “poses a higher risk of complications if consumed by severely immunocompromised people such as those who have undergone transplants or chemotherapy. It rarely causes illness in healthy individuals.”

The water is bottle by Monaghan-based Celtic Pure which supplies bottled water to several supermarkets as well as other retailers. 

In batches recalled over the previous two days, pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as enterococci and e. coli, was discovered. 

The presence of E coli is considered an indicator “that the water has been contaminated with faecal material, however, this does not mean it will make people sick” according to the FSAI. 

The recalled brands included bottled water sold in Aldi, Applegreen, Dunnes Stores, Gala, Ice Clear, Lidl, Londis, Workplace Water, and Plane, which is sold at Dublin Airport. 

It puts the number of batches recalled at almost 50 in total, including batches of bottled water under Celtic Pure’s own brand. 

Arsenic

This is the latest in a series of recalls for Celtic Pure bottled water, which began back in July over the levels of arsenic detected in the water. 

In September, the High Court confirmed the appointment of an examiner to Celtic Pure after the company sought protection of the court from its creditors due to the fall out from two investigations launched after the arsenic was found. 

Eight water samples were listed in the closure order by the HSE officer taken from retail bottles and water tanks between 22 July and 1 August. The samples were extracted from one well and the issues have since been resolved, according to Celtic Pure.

This order detailed that there was an excess in bacteria and other materials found in the Celtic Pure water such as enterococci and coliforms. Arsenic was listed as the reason for the recall by the FSAI on 3 August. 

The business was ordered to cease operations in a closure order sent from an authorised HSE officer to Celtic Pure on 14 August. This order required part of the business to stop producing all of its spring waters and ‘other waters’ from one well. 

