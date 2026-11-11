Fuel protest organisers call off nationwide convoys but Dublin protest on Friday ‘going ahead’

THE ORGANISERS OF a fuel protest have called off plans for “nationwide rolling protests and convoys” on Friday but said that a Dublin protest is “still going ahead”.

In a post on social media, the organisers pointed to both a “zero tolerance” approach from gardaí towards road blockages and a lack of support for widespread protests.

Gardaí have begun their largest-ever security operation as more than 50 world leaders visit Dublin for the European Political Community (EPC) summit on Thursday, followed by an informal meeting of the EU Council on Friday.

Posters circulating on social media had called for a range of professions, most notably truckers, hauliers and farmers, to protest in all major towns and cities, especially Dublin, this Friday.

Several leaders from the fuel protests in April had been sharing online flyers encouraging protests.

Asked yesterday by The Journal about the potential for fuel protests, Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said “there’ll be absolutely no toleration for any blockage”.

He added that gardaí will “always facilitate peaceful protest” but warned that is a protest “moves into the criminal area, of course we will deal with it swiftly”.

In a social media statement, the fuel protest organisers said that after “a lot of consideration and discussions”, it has made the decision not to proceed with nationwide protests and convoys.

The organisers said they were “made aware” that gardaí will be “taking a zero-tolerance approach to road blockages, rolling protests and any disruption to traffic”.

“We are simply not prepared to put people’s driving licences, jobs, businesses and livelihoods at risk,” said the statement.

The organisers also acknowledged that there is not the “necessary support” for nationwide protests and convoys.

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It said that the “momentum has been lost” and that the “commitment” and the “appetite for another nationwide protest simply isn’t where it needs to be”.

“We cannot organise major convoys and demonstrations throughout the country without having the numbers and support behind us,” said the statement.

“It would be irresponsible to encourage people to put everything on the line when we cannot be confident that the necessary support will be there.”

The statement added that the organisers wanted to be “upfront and honest” about the fact that “we simply don’t… have the support needed to bring the country out in large numbers”.

However, the organisers stressed that a protest planned for 12pm in Dublin on Friday is still going ahead and encouraged people to attend.

Meanwhile, the organisers expressed frustration that they didn’t “take to the streets immediately after the budget”.

“Unfortunately, that opportunity has passed,” said the organisers, “and we now have to accept the reality of where things stand.”

Meanwhile, the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has distanced itself from the protest.

In a statement yesterday, the IRHA said that while it “shares the frustration felt across the transport sector”, it was ”not involved in the organisation of this protest and will not be participating”.

The IRHA added that its “focus remains on constructive engagement with the Department of Transport and the government to deliver supports for hauliers”.

Fuel protests in April saw hauliers and agricultural contractors organise slow-moving convoys in cities, on motorways and restrict access to Dublin’s busiest streets, with O’Connell Street blocked off for a number of days.

This then escalated to blockades of fuel depots that supply half the country and Ireland’s only oil refinery in Whitegate, Co Cork.

The blockades were lifted in Dublin in a late-night policing operation almost a week after they began, while the public order unit was sent to Whitegate.