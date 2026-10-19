Funeral of four family members killed in Waterford arson attack to take place today

THE FUNERAL OF four members of the same family killed in an arson attack on their Waterford home will take place today.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) died following the attack in the Birchwood estate on Tuesday.

Their funeral mass will take place at the Sacred Heart Church in Waterford at 1pm, followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery.

Four hearses brought their bodies to the church on Sunday afternoon, where the bell sounded as their coffins were removed.

Players from Johnville football club, where Callum played, formed a guard of honour on the steps.

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The four coffins, two of them white, were lined up side by side before being brought into the parish centre. One was draped in an Irish tricolour.

Parish priest Fr Gerry Chestnutt received the bodies, which lay in repose on Sunday afternoon.

Two other children, aged six and 14, were reported to remain in a critical condition in hospital following the attack.

Two people appeared before a special sitting of Clonmel District Court on Saturday charged in connection with the incident.

Cian Stacey (21) and Jessica Dalton (31) were each charged with one count of criminal damage and two counts of assault causing serious harm.

Both were remanded in custody to appear before Waterford District Court on Tuesday.