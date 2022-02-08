Gardaí ask for public's help in finding 28-year-old man missing since Saturday

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 28-year-old Dean McCann, who is missing from north Dublin since Saturday.

Dean has been missing from Drumcondra in Dublin 9 since Saturday 5 February.

Dean is described as being 5ft 11in tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and a beard.

When last seen he was wearing a white t-shirt, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and a navy Puffa jacket.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts are asked to contact Santry Garda Station on 01 666 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.