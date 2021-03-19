Gardaí appeal for help to find missing teenager last seen on St Patrick's Day

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED to the public to help find a missing teenage boy who is missing from his home.

Stefan Muntean, 14, was last seen in Dalkey, Dublin on the evening of St Patrick’s Day on Wednesday.

He is described as 5’ 7” in height, of broad build with short brown hair. When last seen Stefan was wearing a grey track suit top, green track suit bottoms and white runners.

Anyone that can assist Gardaí in locating Stefan is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.