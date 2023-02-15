Man (60s) in critical condition following Swords assault

A MAN IS in a critical condition following an assault in Swords, north Dublin.

At around 2.30pm yesterday, a man in his 60s was discovered with serious injuries on a walkway off the R132 beside the Malahide Road roundabout.

Advertisement

He was taken to Beuamont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm to come forward.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are also appealing to those with camera footage (including motorists with dash cam) from the area at this time, to make it available to them.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”