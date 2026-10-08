Garda forced to thumb a lift to emergency as electric patrol car can't be charged at his station

A GARDA RUSHING to a serious incident was forced to thumb a lift because his electric patrol car ran out of charge because there is no charger at his garda station, an Oireachtas committee has heard.

Commissioner Justin Kelly and other senior garda and civilian staff appeared this morning before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

During the meeting Martin Daly, TD from Galway-Roscommon, spoke of an issue faced by his local garda in Ballygar, County Galway.

Daly paid tribute to his local Garda Pat Regan who he said is an “exemplar” for community policing, but he explained that Regan has told him that he has no patrol car assigned to his station.

He instead must travel to collect an electric patrol car from another location and then bring it back to his station to use it during his day’s work. There is no charging port for the vehicle in Ballygar.

“It sounds parochial, but it’s not parochial because it’s emblematic of an issue in rural areas and [with garda] transport,” he said.

An electric garda car on patrol in Donegal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Daly said that the garda has to cover east Galway so he goes to Mountbellew to collect the electric patrol car, which is 10 miles from his station.

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Daly said the issue is that the patrol car will often be low on charge because it is constantly in use. He explained that the vehicle takes 25 hours to fully charge.

The TD explained it is a regular occurrence that there is little left in the battery for day-to-day policing.

Daly said the garda was called to a serious incident in Clonbern when he had 22% charge left in the car.

“At 11% depletion of that charge, he decided to pull over because he would be stranded if he went on further. He hitched the last three miles to Clonbern to attend that scene.

“A passing person picked him up and brought him to the scene. He drove back to Ballygar after the incident was dealt with, and a tow truck had to be called to bring the car away because there’s no charging in Ballygar,” he explained.

‘Waiting for years’

Daly said Regan has been “waiting for years” for a patrol car for his station, adding: “So I’m putting out an appeal for him”.

“We’ve had a number of incidents in the Roscommon and Galway area, which is my constituency, where guards have been in pursuit of serious criminals and literally run out of juice, and that puts the organisation up for ridicule.

“It’s a Keystone Cops situation, which is most unfair to the individual garda,” he added.

Daly said he was in favour of sustainable energy and moving to electrical cars but said it was not appropriate for rural areas.

In response Kelly said it was “very concerning” to hear of the transport issues faced by his colleague in Ballygar. He told the committee that he was of a similar view that electric cars should not be used in rural areas.

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“Electric vehicles are a challenge for us. Why I say is that, of course, we share exactly what you said around sustainability, and we have targets etc that we have to meet.

“However, electric vehicles have been problematic for us for some of the reasons that you’ve said, but also around charging and our ability to get chargers and fast chargers in stations,” he said.

The Commissioner explained that getting the infrastructure in stations was outside the force’s control as that was dependent on the Office of Public Works, who own the garda buildings, to place the chargers at the locations.

He said there is likely to be an increase in range as the technology improves, but he said that until that happens it is his view that electric patrol cars should stay in urban areas and not in large rural districts.

Aonghus O’Connor, the force’s civilian head of finance, said that it was his view that the garda organisation would focus on the purchase of “conventional cars”.

Separately, he stated that the garda operation to secure the visit of President Donald Trump to Dublin and Doonbeg Golf Resort for the Irish Open cost an estimated €30 million.

Also at the meeting, Justin Kelly defended the handling of the complaints by whistleblowers about how the force handled their protected disclosure complaints.

He also defended former commissioner Drew Harris, who he said “had an absolutely impeccable career, both in Northern Ireland and here. All my dealings with the commissioner, he was an officer, I think, of the utmost standing and integrity.

“So, I’ve absolutely no concern around any decision the previous commissioner would have made.”