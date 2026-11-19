A GARDA WAS injured after his patrol car was rammed by a man who stole a garda vehicle from outside a garda station in Co Cork earlier this morning.

The patrol car was stolen from outside Carrigtwohill Garda Station at 7am – which is a station manned by just a handful of gardaí and is not a 24-hour facility.

Sources have said a garda has suffered two broken ribs while trying to stop the vehicle.

It is understood the suspect, who is a local and known to gardaí for similar car crimes, broke into the garda station, found the patrol car key locker and then stole the vehicle.

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It is believed he travelled to the nearby town of Midleton and arrived outside the local station – he activated the lights and sirens on the car to entice the gardaí for a chase.

It is understood that the thief drove the wrong way down the N25 dual carriageway – which was busy with commuters. Gardaí, in an effort to halt the pursuit, attempted to block the road and the driver of the stolen patrol car rammed two patrol vehicles.

A suspect has been detained at Midleton Garda Station in Co Cork. It is understood he is in his 20s.

A statement has been requested from An Garda Síochána.

With reporting by Diarmuid Pepper.