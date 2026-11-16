Gardaí probe whether 'crude but viable' Dublin bomb linked to package found earlier this year

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of a “crude but viable” bomb in a business on Merrion Square in Dublin on Friday are examining if it is linked to a similar package found earlier this year at a location outside the capital.

The find was made at a business on the square on Friday, the day after Taoiseach Micheál Martin hosted a dinner for global leaders attending the European Political Community (EPC) summit at the nearby National Gallery.

An Army bomb squad – officially, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team – was called after an initial examination of the find by gardaí. It was later described by gardaí in a statement as a “crude but viable” device.

The Journal understands that gardaí have determined that the item in question was a firework-style explosive attached or strapped to a bottle or canister of accelerant, possibly petrol.

It is understood there was no remote detonation method attached to it, but it could be activated if the firework fuse was lit – hence the categorisation of it as ‘viable’.

Sources have said that it bore some similarities to another package found by gardaí at a location outside the capital earlier this year.

Investigating gardaí are also examining threats and activities of known agitators to determine if there is a pattern to the planting of the items.

Gardaí attached to the Special Detective Unit will also ask for help from foreign intelligence agencies and forces as they continue their probe.

Given the likely targets of the two devices, gardaí are examining whether the packages may have been sent by an individual or group with anti-Western views; however, they have not established as yet if it is a disturbed lone actor or a group with defined political aims.

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It is believed the package discovered on Friday was posted to the business and appeared to be a normal delivery. It was not picked up in checks at any of the courier distribution centres. Part of the enquiry will be to establish how it was delivered.

It is believed that gardaí are following a number of lines of enquiry but one incident, outside of Dublin earlier this year, is of significance.

Gardaí are awaiting a detailed report from forensic experts who will examine the crude device in the hope of finding evidence of who constructed it.

In the past, forensic experts were able to identify bomb makers, but the crude nature of the device will limit that somewhat, policing sources have said.

Merrion Square had been under a security lockdown last Thursday and Friday due to the meeting of EPC members and, on Friday, a summit of EU leaders.

Extensive searches were carried out in the area ahead of the VIP dinner on Thursday night, with manhole covers lifted and drains also checked and sealed.

In the run-up to the events last week, emailed bomb threats were sent to media organisations, schools and airlines.

Sources here and abroad have said that other nations’ intelligence agencies had told the Irish security services that a large-scale attack was unlikely during the EPC but that low-impact hybrid-style incidents were likely.

Whether the bomb package in Dublin was linked to the other incidents will form part of the investigation.

Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly said last week that investigators were working with Europol and other international partners to determine who sent the emailed threats.