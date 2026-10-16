Garda HQ in the Phoenix Park, Dublin Alamy Stock Photo
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Gardaí regain control of social media accounts after they were hacked

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau is investigating.
9.10am, 16 Oct 2026
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AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has regained control of its accounts on the social media site X after they were hacked on Wednesday night.

The two main garda accounts, @gardainfo and @gardatraffic, had both posted hundreds of cryptocurrency promotions to their hundreds of thousands of followers.

A garda spokesperson said on Thursday that the force was carrying out “internal enquiries” and working with the X platform “to understand how this unauthorised access has occurred”.

In a statement posted by the two accounts on X on Friday morning, gardaí said they had regained control and that the incident was now the subject of an investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau. 

The statement is now the only post on the feeds of both accounts, the rest having been deleted. 

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