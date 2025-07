GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 45-year-old Bjorn Nostvold.

Bjorn was reported missing from his home in Cabra, Dublin 7, yesterday evening.

He is described as being around 5 foot 9 inches, with a slim build, dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bjorn was last seen in the Nephin Road area shortly after midday yesterday.

Gardaí and Bjorn’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with any information on Bjorn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.