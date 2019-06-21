Gardaí appeal for public's help identifying body of man discovered on Clare beach

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for the public’s help after the body of a man was discovered on a beach in Co Clare.

The body was discovered on Kilmacreehy beach, Liscannor, Co Clare on Friday 7 June, 2019.

It is believed that the person entered the water in the previous 24 to 48 hours. The body is of a young male believed to be of Asian background.

Kilmacrehy beach, Liscannor is located between the Cliffs of Moher to the north and Spanish Point to the south.

He is described as 5’10, with short tight dark hair, clean-shaven and of slim build.

He was found wearing a black puffa style jacket, black round neck t-shirt with the word Youthful printed in red across the front, black knee long Adidas acrylic shorts, black Spyder long tracksuit pants, and black Nike runners with a white sole.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information that could lead to identifying this person to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 7072180 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.