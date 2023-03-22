Advertisement

Wednesday 22 March 2023
Mia Murray and Harlie Carney.
Gardaí appeal for information on two missing teenage girls in south Dublin
Mia Murray and Harlie Carney, both 14, were last seen yesterday morning.
7 minutes ago

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information on the whereabouts of two teenage girls who are missing in the south Dublin area.

Fourteen-year-old Mia Murray was last seen in the Dublin Road area of Shankill yesterday morning.

Harlie Carney, also 14, was last sighted in the Auburn Road area of Glenageary around the same time.

It is believed the two girls are currently together. 

Mia is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height and of slim build. 

She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a blue school uniform.

Mia Murray.

Harlie is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a cream puffer jacket, pink leggings and white runners.

Harlie Carney.

Anyone with any information on Mia and Harlie’s whereabouts are asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Sarah McGuinness
