Gardaí injured in pursuit of stolen car that had been driven wrong way on the M50

TWO GARDAÍ WERE injured in the early hours of this morning in Dublin during a pursuit with a stolen car.

The gardaí were involved in a so-called “managed containment” operation or chase with the car on the Nangor Road in Dublin.

It is understood that the gardaí were injured when their car crashed.

At one point during the incident the garda air support unit helicopter supported gardaí on the ground.

The Journal has learned that the stolen car drove the wrong way on the N4 and M50. The vehicle was a Toyota Aqua.

A garda spokesman confirmed that three people, two teenage boys and a man, were arrested when officers managed to halt the pursuit.

“Shortly before 1am on Tuesday, a vehicle failed to stop for Gardaí on mobile patrols as part of proactive anti-crime operations at Nangor Road, Dublin. A managed containment operation involving multiple Garda units was initiated. The suspect car came to a stop Cruagh Road, Rathfarnham.

“All three occupants—two teenage males and one adult male—were arrested at the scene. The driver, an adult male in his late teens, is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in south Dublin.

“The other two have been released pending further inquiries. The car, which was recently reported stolen, will be subject to forensic and technical examination,” he said.

There were initial reports that the garda car had been rammed but sources said it emerged later that the gardaí may have swerved to avoid a collision with the stolen car. Their vehicle crashed during this manoeuvre.

“One Garda vehicle was damaged during the pursuit. Two male Gardaí who were in the vehicle were taken to hospital for assessment and have since been discharged,” the spokesman confirmed.

Gardaí have continued to deal with a number of pursuits by car thieves across Dublin, including a significant incident this weekend.

It is understood gardaí had a dedicated unit in the past who were specialists in dealing with criminals using the motorway network to commit crime. The team, known as India Victor, were stood down by garda management.

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‘Traumatic event’

Niall Hodgins, President of the Garda Representatives Association (GRA), said that the incident shows the risks experienced by gardaí.

“Our immediate thoughts are with the Gardaí injured in this incident and wish them a fast and successful recovery after what was a traumatic event.

“But oftentimes it is more than physical scars that are left to heal after dealing with such traumatic and terrifying pursuits, with these drivers threatening life and property.

“I have said before that these young men are playing Russian roulette with such reckless and deadly driving and are a threat to society and to the public we serve and are sworn to protect.

“If it were not for the decision making, bravery and actions of our colleagues in An Garda Síochána, such pursuits could result in far greater bloodshed and grief,” he said.

Mark Ferris of the GRA, who is stationed in west Dublin, has been a vocal advocate for garda training and greater supports for gardaí confronting stolen cars.

He sent his best wishes to the injured gardaí and said there needs to be immediate action by government to support members dealing with wrong-way driving on motorways.

“This latest incident continued for a significant period across DMR West, including Ballyfermot, Lucan and motorway routes including the M50, placing members and the public at serious risk.

“As we know, this is not an isolated occurrence. From what i see and the accounts I receive from members, stolen vehicles, deliberate wrong-way driving and attempts to provoke Gardaí into “taking a chase” are becoming an almost nightly concern in my division. Members are reporting for night duty apprehensive about encountering another such incident,” he said.

Ferris said there is a need for a “dedicated operational plan” and resourcing to support units, particularly in a tactical framework.

“It is very clear these offenders have little fear of being arrested, charged or brought before the courts. The response must address that absence of deterrence. Those who steal cars and deliberately drive against traffic must understand that their actions will bring meaningful consequences from the courts,” he added.

Social media action needed

Ferris explained that the social media footage has continued with the car thieves showing interactions with gardaí, including wrong-way driving during pursuits.

“These platforms must not provide an audience and a reward for behaviour that could kill a Garda member or an innocent road user.

“Every single avenue that motivates this behaviour must be challenged, from the belief that offenders will escape consequences to the attention and status they gain from uploading it and shared on these platforms.

“Platforms must be held accountable for how they respond to material that promotes or encourages life threatening criminal behaviour,” he added.