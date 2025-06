GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fire that has broken out at a house Roscommon.

The significant fire is burning in the Frenchpark area of the county, which is around 30km north of Roscommon town.

Gardaí are at the scene of the blaze.

Advertisement

“Gardaí in Frenchpark are currently at scene assisting the fire service in relation to a house fire in Frenchpark, Co. Roscommon this evening,” a garda statement said.

“Gardaí were made aware of the incident at 7.15pm and remain on site. Investigations ongoing.”

MEP Ciarán Mullooly said his “heart goes out to all those affected by this horrific blaze”.

“It’s a terrible blow,” he said.