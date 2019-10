Kenmare, Co Kerry. File photo. Source: Shutterstock/gabriel12

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a woman was allegedly raped in Kenmare, Co Kerry, last weekend.

The alleged incident took place at around 1am on Sunday morning in the small town in south Kerry.

A garda spokesperson said that the investigation has been ongoing since the incident was reported in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Owing to the nature of the investigation we will not be commenting further at this time,” the spokesperson added.