Gardaí issue appeal for missing seven-year-old girl believed to be with an adult male relative

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for the public’s assistance in locating a seven-year-old girl who was reported missing yesterday evening.

Martha Alite is describe as being 4’ 9” in height, with a slim build.

She has long, blonde hair and was wearing blue trousers, a blue jumper, blue canvas shoes and a blue and pink jacket at the time she went missing.

Gardaí believe Martha is in the company of an adult male relative, and this person has been called on to urgently make contact with An Garda Síochána.

It’s understood that Martha was collected from her school in Firhouse, Dublin 24, yesterday afternoon at around 2pm by this adult male relative in a taxi.

Gardaí are appealing to any taxi driver or any other person who may have had a male passenger that collected Martha from a school in Firhouse yesterday to contact them.

Gardaí believe Martha and her relative may have travelled to a domestic residence in Blessington, Co. Wicklow.

They’re also appealing to any taxi driver or any other person who may have driven Martha and another male passenger to or from Blessington to contact Gardaí.

Any accommodation provider that accommodated an adult male and Martha last night are also asked to make contact with gardaí.

Any person with any information on Martha’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.