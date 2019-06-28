Gardaí appeal for help in locating 25-year-old man missing from Naas

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for help in locating Jonathon Reid, who has been missing from Naas since Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man went missing on 26 June from Naas, County Kildare.

Jonathon is described as being 6ft three inches in height and of slim build with brown eyes.

When he was last seen, Jonathon was wearing a grey round-neck t-shirt, grey stonewash skinny jeans and black runners.

The Gardaí are asking that anyone with information on Jonathon’s whereabouts to contact Gardaí in Naas on 045 884 300