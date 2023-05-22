Gardaí renew appeal over fatal quad bike incident in Co Laois

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED a fresh appeal for information in relation to the death of a teenager in a quad bike incident in Co Laois last month.

The incident happened on 9 April, Easter Sunday, in a wooded area near Ballyshaneduff, Ballybrittas, Co Laois.

At around 1.30pm, a quad bike with two males on board collided with a tree.

A male teenager was removed from the scene to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, where he later passed away.

He was named locally as 15-year-old David Brown and his GAA club Portlaoise described him as a “hero in the eyes of so many of our youngest”.

A second male teenager was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore following the incident and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Gardaí are particularly interested in anyone who was in the Ballyshaneduff area on Sunday, 9 April, between 1pm and 2pm, and who may have observed a quad bike travelling in the area.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact gardaí in Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.