Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Gardaí voice concern over increase in road deaths

Six more people have lost their lives so far this year when compared to 2018′s fatalities.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 1:57 PM
17 minutes ago 943 Views 5 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they are concerned about behaviour on Irish roads after an increase in the number of deaths this year.

93 people died on Irish roads in 84 collisions so far this year – that’s an increase of six when compared to figures for 2018.

So far,  52 drivers, 10 passengers, 15 pedestrians, 10 motorcyclists and six cyclists have been died.

Seventy deaths happened on rural roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher.

Speaking at a checkpoint on the N20 near Mallow this morning, Inspector Joe O’Connor of the Roads Policing Unit Cork North highlighted the increase in detections of speeding, mobile phones and seatbelts.

Superintendent Edmund Golden National Roads Policing Bureau appealed to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and stresses the need for them to be more visible at all times on the road.

He said: “Motorists should be more vigilant during this high-risk period, particularly in respect of motorcyclists. Drivers need to look and look again particularly in their blind spot when turning, overtaking and at junctions.

Of the motorcyclists killed over the last five years, the vast majority were male drivers and the highest risk groups were those aged between 25 and 44 years old.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

