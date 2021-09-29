Gardaí seek help locating man (34) missing from Limerick

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts a 34-year-old man who has been missing from Limerick since Saturday.

Kevin Power was last seen in the Castleroy area of Limerick and is described as being 5’11” in height, of normal build and with brown eyes and black hair. When last seen, he was wearing a navy zip-up hoodie, dark tracksuit bottoms and blue Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Kevin’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Henry Street 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.