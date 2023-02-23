Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo File photo of a garda
# Cannabis
Drugs worth €645,000 seized by gardaí with help of Food Safety Authority & Department of Health
Three people have been charged.
57 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED three people after drugs worth €645,000 were seized in Dublin and Cork this morning.

Gardaí attached to Bantry Garda Station, the Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit and Store Street Garda Station, with the assistance of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health, searched a number of business and residential premises in west Cork, Cork city and Dublin city.

During the course of these searches, gardaí seized €645,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis-related products.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A woman (aged in her 50s) and two men (aged in their 30s) were arrested as part of this investigation.

They were detained at garda stations in west Cork and Cork city, and were subsequently charged.

All three are scheduled to appear before Bantry District Court this morning. Investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

