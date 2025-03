A GARDA HAS been assaulted in Dublin following a public order incident on Abbey Street in the city centre.

The incident took place this afternoon, shortly after 1pm. One member An Garda Síochána received injuries to his arm, believed to be non-life-threatening at this time.

He was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment. It is understood the garda was cut during the incident.

Advertisement

A man, aged in his late 30s, was arrested by gardaí at the scene. He is currently detained at a garda station in the Dublin city centre.

Garda welfare services will be put in place for the Garda member.

Investigations ongoing.

Additional reporting by Niall O’Connor