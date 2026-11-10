‘100 gigs wouldn’t be enough’: Garth Brooks says Ireland is ‘heaven’ for musicians

GARTH BROOKS HAS said “100 gigs in Ireland wouldn’t be enough” as he spoke ahead of tickets going on sale for 10 shows here next summer.

The US country star will play two nights each in Belfast, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick and Cork during May and June 2027.

Brooks last performed in Ireland in September 2022, when he played five sold-out concerts at Croke Park.

Next summer’s tour opens at Belfast’s Boucher Road on 21 May before heading to four stadiums around the country, finishing in Cork on 19 June.

Tickets for all dates go on sale through Ticketmaster at 8am on Thursday.

Speaking to Louise Duffy on RTÉ’s Radio 1, Brooks remarked that “100 shows in Ireland wouldn’t be enough” when asked about next year’s tour.

“There’s just something about it,” said Brooks.

“I think you guys are just too close to it, you live it, but that’s where musicians and artists go for heaven, right there.

“It’s just wonderful, the way the people sing, they’re all on pitch, they all breathe with you, and it’s so easy to just be yourself, and that’s the sweetest gift you can give somebody, is just let them be themselves and it be okay.

“And you guys have always let me just be myself, so we are very excited.”

He added of Irish audiences: “You guys got it down, man. You got the love thing down.

“You got how to exist with each other right, how to move through traffic right, you got it down right, and it’s just a joy to be there.”

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Looking ahead to next summer’s shows, Brooks said: “I feel sorry for anybody that wants to come because I’m going to work you like rented mules.

“We’re going to have a great time. It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be long, and that’s my favourite thing.”

Brooks added that he is “nervous, excited, scared, I’m all the good things” ahead of his shows next year.

Elsewhere, Brooks talked about his mother Colleen Carroll, who said her family were from Cork.

“I have never done the deep dive,” said Brooks, “simply because my mom’s history was so scattered.

“It’s always been that ‘it’s not where you’re from, it’s where you’re headed’.

“So I enjoy the Irish in me. My wife might not like it too much, because I’m stubborn,” he quipped.

Brooks added that his deems his mother to be within the “top five” singers he has ever heard.

Meanwhile, Brooks was asked about the recent passing of Dolly Parton.

“When you think about the greatest of all time: songwriting, the performing, singing, all that stuff.

“You cannot make that argument without Dolly Parton in that conversation.

“The woman was timeless, she continues to be timeless, and she invested in our children and their future in literacy.

“All those things are going to live for the next 100 years and so is Dolly Parton.

“She showed us all how to do it, she shows us all how to do it every day, and everyone loves her and everyone should.”