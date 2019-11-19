Gerry Adams challenges 1970s jailbreak convictions

LAWYERS FOR GERRY Adams appealed to Britain’s highest court today to try to overturn two convictions from the 1970s.

Adams was held without trial under special internment measures designed to quell increasing unrest in the early days of The Troubles.

He tried to escape in December 1973 and July 1974 from the high-security Maze prison near Belfast, which housed loyalist and republican paramilitaries.

But the escape plans, reportedly orchestrated by the IRA, both failed and he was convicted of both attempts in March and April 1975.

Adams, now 71, did not challenge the guilty verdicts at the time but is now attempting to have them overturned following the release of previously classified government documents.

He argued his detention on an interim custody order under anti-terrorism legislation was invalid because it was not considered by the secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

Court of Appeal judges in Belfast dismissed the case in February 2018, saying they were satisfied the order was valid as the junior minister who signed it was acting on behalf of his superior.

But the Supreme Court gave permission for a further appeal and Adams’s lawyer Sean Doran told five judges that the order was “unlawful” and his client’s convictions were unsafe.

He claimed that British courts and the government later accepted that there was “no room for subordinate officials to play a role” in decisions to detain suspects.

“We say the only appropriate person would be a secretary of state,” he told the court, adding: “The appellant’s case was not in fact considered by the secretary of state.”

The panel of five Supreme Court judges will deliver their verdict at an unspecified later date.

Between 1971 and 1975 nearly 2,000 mainly republican prisoners were held without trial, according to Ulster University.

The policy — considered by some as a curb on civil liberties — is often credited for stoking the bloodshed and bolstering support for the IRA.

Adams was charged with IRA membership in 1978 but the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

