This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gerry Adams challenges 1970s jailbreak convictions

He tried to escape in December 1973 and July 1974 from the high-security Maze prison.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 8:35 PM
34 minutes ago 2,419 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4897992
Image: Niall Carson via PA
Image: Niall Carson via PA

LAWYERS FOR GERRY Adams appealed to Britain’s highest court today to try to overturn two convictions from the 1970s.

Adams was held without trial under special internment measures designed to quell increasing unrest in the early days of The Troubles.

He tried to escape in December 1973 and July 1974 from the high-security Maze prison near Belfast, which housed loyalist and republican paramilitaries.

But the escape plans, reportedly orchestrated by the IRA, both failed and he was convicted of both attempts in March and April 1975.

Adams, now 71, did not challenge the guilty verdicts at the time but is now attempting to have them overturned following the release of previously classified government documents.

He argued his detention on an interim custody order under anti-terrorism legislation was invalid because it was not considered by the secretary of state for Northern Ireland.

Court of Appeal judges in Belfast dismissed the case in February 2018, saying they were satisfied the order was valid as the junior minister who signed it was acting on behalf of his superior.

But the Supreme Court gave permission for a further appeal and Adams’s lawyer Sean Doran told five judges that the order was “unlawful” and his client’s convictions were unsafe.

He claimed that British courts and the government later accepted that there was “no room for subordinate officials to play a role” in decisions to detain suspects.

“We say the only appropriate person would be a secretary of state,” he told the court, adding: “The appellant’s case was not in fact considered by the secretary of state.”

The panel of five Supreme Court judges will deliver their verdict at an unspecified later date.

Between 1971 and 1975 nearly 2,000 mainly republican prisoners were held without trial, according to Ulster University.

The policy — considered by some as a curb on civil liberties — is often credited for stoking the bloodshed and bolstering support for the IRA.

Adams was charged with IRA membership in 1978 but the case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie